Podcast 41: What on earth did you miss at TechCrunch disrupt?

In case you were trekking through the Appalachian mountains last week, TechCrunch Disrupt Europe 2014 took place in London and provided an invaluable forum for technology startups.

The team were on hand to chat about the keynote lectures and the positive atmosphere from many of the delegates in attendance. But that's not all we're covering in this week's episode. We'll also be dissecting the latest news headlines, including why classroom technology is lagging behind and why customer data is being wasted by UK businesses.

Wayne Scott is joined by Aatif Sulleyman, Alysia Judge, Tom Phelan and Paul Cooper.

Download the MP3 | Subscribe in iTunes here | Listen to the show on Stitcher

Articles discussed this week

TechCrunch Disrupt Europe 2014: As it happened

'The classroom hasn't evolved since the printing press was invented' says top Angry Bird

EMC study shows UK businesses in grave danger of wasting the valuable resource of customer data