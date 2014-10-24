Vodafone offers Netflix sweetener on iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 price plans

Vodafone customers can now buy the Apple iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 on a range of different tariffs directly from the mobile network operator and certain price plans come with Netflix for six months.

Read more: iPad Air 2 vs iPad Air: See what Apple changed in our full specs comparison

The two new slates, which were unveiled earlier this month, each come on a total of four different price plans that start off at £23-per-month with the device cost as low as just £9 depending on the plan.

Price plans for prospective iPad Air 2 16GB owners start at £29-per-month for 1GB of 4G data with the device cost standing at £119 whereas £33-per-month gets 3GB of data for a £49 initial outlay, and £38-per-month brings 5GB of data to the table with an upfront cost of £29. Free Netflix for six months is offered on the £49-per-month/£9 upfront cost contract that includes 8GB of 4G data.

Customers that prefer the smaller iPad mini 3 with 16GB of space can take advantage of tariffs that start at £23-per-month and an upfront cost of £119 for 1GB of data. For £27-per-month/£49 initial outlay customers get 3GB of data, the £32-per-month/£29 upfront cost plan offers 5GB of data, and finally the £37-per-month/£9 upfront cost includes 8GB of 4G data and six months of free Netflix.

The iPad Air 2 can also be bought with 64GB or 128GB of internal storage and the iPad mini 3 with 64GB of storage with the upfront cost rising to as high as £239 depending on the device.

Read more: O2 now has iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 up for pre-order

All price plans are for 24 months and any data outside of the tariff is charged at £3 for 500MB, £6 for 1GB, or £10 for 2GB with details on all the plans available here.