Why finding out your employees' WorkTypes could be the best thing you ever do

People all work differently. That's something most of us know already and part of what makes working with other people so interesting.

But what most people probably don't know is how people work differently. Knowing the different qualities people possess and understanding how to get the best out of individuals are arguably two of the most important skills a manager or team leader can possess and the issue of getting a team to function effectively is one that has been around for a long time.

Read more: Jive announces multiple software upgrades at JiveWorld 2014

In an attempt to solve this problem once and for all, Jive Software has unveiled a new methodology aimed at "helping people understand how best to work together" by identifying and recognising an individual's unique habits and preferences.

The WorkType Finder system involves answering six simple questions, after which the individual's primary and secondary WorkTypes are calculated. The eight available WorkTypes are:

Explorer – Provide new ideas and fresh perspectives.

Expert – Help solve the toughest problems.

Planner – Create the processes to streamline what needs to get done.

Optimiser – Drive organisation to increase efficiency and productivity.

Energiser – Achieve the impossible.

Producer – Bring vision into reality and deliver results.

Connector – Thrive on meeting new people and bridging gaps.

Coach – Bring out the best in people.

Elisa Steele, executive vice president of marketing and products at Jive, said, "Technology needs to be built around the needs of human beings, not the other way around. Jive's new WorkType Finder is not a personality test, rather it is the first tool focused exclusively on how people can work better together.

Read more: The JiveWorld 2014 keynote, featuring OK GO, on-stage selfies and human mousetraps

"By knowing your own WorkType and those of your colleagues, you can be more effective at connecting, communicating and collaborating. The result is greater productivity, engagement and innovation."

I know you're all dying to hear my results so I'm sure it will interest you greatly to find out that my primary WorkType is a producer and my secondary WorkType is a coach. Try the test out for yourself here and let us know if you agree with your results.