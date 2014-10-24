Whitepaper: Fastest disk recovery

It's a two-part challenge: backup and restore windows are shrinking, while data loss and unavailability has become intolerable. At your remote and branch offices, the threat of data loss due to disaster is prompting you to centralise data protection and disaster recovery processes. You need to cost-effectively protect all data—without having to purchase and maintain redundant software and hardware for various locations.

A fast, flexible, and federated solution

With the only federated deduplication solution available today, HP StoreOnce Backup with StoreOnce Catalyst overcomes gaps, inefficiencies, and costs associated with fragmented, earlier-generation deduplication technologies. Add HP Storage Services to the mix to support your move to industry-leading backup speeds.

Services to help you protect more data in less time with faster recovery

Choose from a rich portfolio of services to make the most of HP StoreOnce Storage, so you can efficiently and affordably consolidate, manage, and extract value from unstructured data.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.