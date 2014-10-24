Whitepaper: The HP solution to backup complexity and scale

Therearealotofgame-changingtrends inITtodayincludingmobility,cloud,andbig data analytics.As a result,IT architectures, data centres, and data processingare all becoming more complex – increasingly dynamic, heterogeneous, anddistributed. For all IT organisations, achieving great success today depends onstayingincontrolofrapidlygrowingandfasterflowingdata.

While there aremany ways for IT technology and solution providers to help clients depending ontheirmaturity,size,industry,andkeybusinessapplications,everyIT organisationhastowrestlewithBURA (Backup, Recovery, and Archiving). Protecting and preserving the value of data is a keybusinessrequirementevenasthetypes,amounts,andusesofthatdata evolveandgrow.

For IT organisations, BURA is an ever-present, huge, and growing challenge. Unfortunately,implementingathoroughandcompetentBURAsolutionoftenrequirespiecingandpatchingtogethermultiplevendorproducts andsolutions.Theseneverquitefullyaddressthe manydisparateneedsofmostorganisationsnormanagetobe verysimple orcost-effective tooperate.HereiswhereweseeHPasakeyvendortodaywithalltherightpartscomingtogethertocreateasignificantchangeintheBURAmarketplace.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.

