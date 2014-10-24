Whitepaper: Invest for the future - Why you can't afford not to consider all-flash HP 3PAR StoreServ Storage

Think you can't afford flash? Think again.

If you're looking to make a primary storage investment in the near future, you can't afford not to consider an all-flash array. HP offers the only all-flash arrays on the market that are flash-optimised without being flash-limited—so you won't have to make business-limiting decisions when it comes to implementing flash. HP 3PAR StoreServ Storage was built to make your IT investments go farther and protect them for longer without asking you to sacrifice performance or scalability. And now the HP 3PAR StoreServ 7200 All-Flash Starter Kit gives you an all-flash array with all of the benefits of the flash-optimised HP 3PAR StoreServ architecture at a price you can't afford to pass up!

All-flash and no compromise

Maybe you think you don't need the ultra-high IOPS and ultra-low latency that flash-based media delivers, but performance isn't the only reason to choose flash. More compact, more energy-efficient, and more predictable than spinning drives, flash-based media is no longer the future of storage—it is rapidly becoming mainstream. Falling drive prices and lower-cost, higher-density SSD options such as commercial multi-level cells (cMLCs) are making all-flash systems more affordable than ever, and are an indicator that flash is here to stay.

