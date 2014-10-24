Yahoo set for new homepage again, after latest image leak

The latest internal screenshot for Yahoo's planned new homepage has been leaked, showing a host of changes.

CEO Marissa Mayer is expected to officially announce the new site, which is currently in beta testing, next month.

There have been previous leaks regarding the website redesign, but the latest images suggest more changes have been implemented.

The left-hand side of the new homepage pushes mail, video and digital magazines, the last of which has become a major focus for Mayer recently. Other Yahoo sections including weather, jobs and games are no longer promoted. "Only from Yahoo" does get greater prominence though, and trending stories are placed at the top of the page.

There does seem to be less room for editor-driven content following the redesign, however, which is reported to have left some staff disappointed. The Yahoo sales department is also rumoured to have been less-than-impressed by the changes being implemented by product head Mike Kerns, with some worried about the impact it will have on site traffic.

It is also worth noting that with the relaunch not going live until November, the leaked images may not show the final design.

Perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of the proposed redesign is that the new homepage looks as though it would translate easily to a mobile or tablet ecosystem.

Responding to Yahoo's third-quarter earnings report earlier this week, Mayer stressed the importance of a mobile-first approach, while downplaying the importance of the desktop site. According to comScore, the Yahoo CEO is right to do so, with US visitors to the site declining 16 per cent year-on-year in the quarter, while mobile unique users rose 34 per cent in the same period.