Amazon UK pushes Google Nexus 9 release date back to 15 December

Amazon UK will struggle to deliver Google Nexus 9 tablets in time for Christmas after it suffered a six-week delay to the estimated delivery date of the brand new device.

Read more: A closer look at Google’s new Nexus 6 and Nexus 9

The tablet, which has been up for pre-order since 17 October, won’t be arriving until 15 December if ordered from Amazon UK due to an unspecified delay, according to Know Your Mobile.

Amazon UK had originally been planning to ship pre-orders on the same 3 November date as the Google Play Store and it appears to simply be a problem at the online retail behemoth because others haven’t announced a similar delay.

The delay could of course be due to the fact Amazon UK has sold out of its initial batch of Nexus 9 tablets and those now wanting to shell out for it are only just about guaranteed to receive it in time for Christmas.

Both retailers have priced the 16GB Wi-Fi version at £319, the larger 32GB memory at £399, and the 4G version comes in at £459, and it comes in indigo black and lunar white.

Google’s new tablet offering has an 8.9in IPS LCD display with an Nvidia Tegra K1 64-bit chip under the hood clocked at 2.3GHz, a Kepler DX1 GPU, 2GB of RAM and the two memory choices mentioned above.

It features an 8-megapixel camera on the back, a 1.6-megapixel lens on the front, front-facing speakers with HTC BoomSound technology and the optional keyboard cover brings it into competition with the Microsoft Surface 3 Pro.

Consumers will have quite the choice when the Nexus 9 is released after O2 also announced plans to stock the slate and that it will be available on its O2 Refresh scheme that allows subscribers to upgrade early without paying off the contract.

Read more: Nexus 9 vs iPad Air 2: Full specs comparison

In the days prior to the release stay tuned to our live blog that is updated with all the latest news on the Nexus 9 and its smaller sibling the Nexus 6 including a glut of spec comparisons to help you decide whether to take the plunge.