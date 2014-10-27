Daily Deals: HP 15-g093sa 15.6'' Laptop (in purple)

The HP 15-g093s, despite its clunky moniker, could just be the laptop you need for Autumn 2014, Christmas, or the New Year!

The device boasts the expressive Windows 8 operating system, apps and all. The 8.1 update comes pre-installed too, re-introducing the Start button (phew) and developments to the lock-screen and search functions.

The laptop's HD display and DVD rewritable drive will certainly keep you entertained, and the HDMI port means you can enjoy content on an HDTV, or link up monitors for greater computing flexibility.

The 15-g093sa also comes with HP Connected Music, for free, for one year.

It's £299, courtesy of PC World. That's a saving of £100. Get the deal here.