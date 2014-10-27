Golden Joystick Awards 2014: Dark Souls II scoops Game of the Year

Dark Souls II has been awarded the Game of the Year title at this year's Golden Joysticks awards ceremony in London.

The hardcore RPG, developed by Japanese firm From Software, won the most prestigious honour at the event, which is celebrating its 32nd year.

The title, which is the third in the series, is available on Windows PCs, Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 and is renowned for its atmospheric visuals and challenging gameplay.

Other big winners at this year's ceremony included Hideo Kojima, who was granted a Lifetime Achievement Award and DayZ, which won Best Original Game. Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft was named Best Online Game, while Battlefield 4 scooped Best Multiplayer.

Declan Gough, head of content and marketing for film, games and music at CVG publisher Future, praised the level of competition at the 2014 event.

"This year's awards have been another triumph for both Future and the world of gaming. The fans have once again voted in their absolute masses with some categories literally coming down to the last hours of voting. The Joysticks have once again demonstrated the depth and quality of this market and something we are very proud to be part of."

The Golden Joystick Awards were launched back in 1983 and originally focused on PC titles, before being extended to also include console games. The first recipient of the Game of the Year award was Jet Pac, developed by Chris and Tim Stamper, who later went on to found British video game firm Rare.

