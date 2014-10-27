FOCUS 14 as it happened: Renée James expresses IoT security concerns and Condoleezza Rice tells Obama to explain himself

ITProPortal is on tour once more. This week, we're in Las Vegas/Sin City/Blackpool-on-steroids-without-the-sea/Hell - apparently, whatever you want to call it pretty much works perfectly.

There'll be no time for regrettable gambling marathons or drunken weddings on this trip though (if I can help it). My wolfpack is also nowhere to be seen. This is strictly business.

I'm here for FOCUS 14, an annual IT security binge spearheaded by Intel Security, which you're probably more familiar with as McAfee. While Vegas is a favourite haunt amongst IT conference organisers, this one could probably be held in Doncaster, and still boast similar levels of interest amongst attendees.

Simply put, the agenda looks very sexy indeed.

I'm very excited about the keynotes in particular. Headlining FOCUS 14 are two women who are recognised and respected the world over. One is a leading role model for women in tech, the other is probably more feared than anything else.

I'm talking about Intel president Renée James and former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who served in office between 2005 and 2009 (having acted as George W. Bush's National Security Advisor in the four years previous). You should be able to guess which description fits with each individual.

For the last two years, James has been counted amongst the 50 most powerful women in business. She's also keen to take Intel down a couple of intrigingly non-traditional routes.

Rice, meanwhile, found herself at the centre of controversy (not for the first time) earlier this year when it was revealed that she had joined Dropbox's board of directors.

Her support of the 2003 invasion of Iraq is well-know, as well as the fact that the Iraq Stabilization Group, created with the aim of calming violence in Iraq and Afghanistan, pretty much faded out of existence when it was placed under her stewardship. What's more relevant to this scenario, however, is that Rice is allegedly a strong supporter of warrantless wiretapping.

If nothing incendiary comes out of her mouth this week, myself and a bunch of other journalists be highly disappointed.

Aside from these two acts, I'm looking forward to seeing Raj Samani, an incredibly engaging speaker who harbours a fear of Bacardi Breezers, as well as one or two Intel execs, who shall remain nameless for now.

There'll also be a glut of welcome talks, general sessions and meet-and-greets, as standard. Stick around - it'll be worth it.