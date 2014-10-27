Microsoft promises pre-Christmas cheer with Xbox One price slash

Microsoft has drawn first blood in the heated battle for Christmas console sales, announcing that the Xbox One's price tag will be slashed in the run up to the holiday season.

On November 2, Microsoft will be offering a temporary price cut of $50 (£31) across its American Xbox One range until the end of this year. It's the latest in a series of discounts, including news last month that the next-gen console would be slashed from £429.99 to £349.99 in the UK.

So that should stop too many of us Brits from feeling hard done by, but what discounts can our friends across the pond expect? The Xbox One model that's packaged with the Kinect motion camera accessory will retail for $449 (£278), while the standalone Xbox One will sell for $349 (£216.)

Microsoft vs Sony: Round 2

It's a canny move, that means the basic Xbox One will be nearly 13 per cent cheaper than its PlayStation 4 rival. Considering Sony's console has outsold Microsoft's in the US for nine months straight this year, the Christmas run-up could not be more crucial to level the playing field.

The next few months will see the release of many of the video games industry's biggest AAA titles, including the latest instalments from franchises like Call of Duty, Battlefield and Assassin's Creed. The console wars are bound to heat up as this happens, and if last year is anything to go by both Sony and Microsoft will be pulling out all the stops.

2013 saw Sony come out as the undisputed console champion, having topped 10 million PlayStation sales by August this year. Microsoft, meanwhile, has spent 2014 trying to atone for the unpopular policies it tried to introduce at the Xbox One's unveiling. These include the requirement that users connect to the Internet once every 24 hours, player surveillance through the Kinect camera and restricted game sharing among friends.

