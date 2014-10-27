Amazon burns Google Chromecast with Fire TV stick launch

Amazon has launched a new video streaming stick to pry users away from the ever-popular Google Chromecast. Called the Fire TV Stick, it's the latest in a string of new Amazon products introduced to shake up the current market.

So how does it work? The Fire TV Stick can connect to an HDMI port on the back of an HDTV where it can stream a selection of movies, TV shows, music, photos, apps and games straight to your screen. These come from sources including Netflix, Hulu Plus, Amazon's own Prime Instant Video, Spotify and Vevo.

It's an alternative to the Fire TV streaming set-top box that Amazon launched seven months ago. While that device costs £79 the Fire TV Stick will set you back just $39 (UK pricing hasn't been announced yet, but that should be around £24.)

The Fire TV Stick comes with a remote control and a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and Netflix – though it should be mentioned that the remote control is not the same one that comes with the Fire TV box. If you want to fork out a little extra, you can get your paws on a Fire TV remote with voice search built in.

Amazon's new offering will have to go head to head with a number of other video-streaming gadgets, including Google Chromecast. Costing just £29.99 in the UK the Chromecast is slightly cheaper that The Fire TV stick, though a whole lot cheaper than Roku's £50 streaming stick.

The stick goes on sale on 19 November, but should be available for pre-order from today.