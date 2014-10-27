Tesla expands network further with Scotland supercharger

Tesla, the electric car firm headed up by Elon Musk, is expanding its charging network further with its latest "Supercharger" facility now open at Edinburgh Airport.

This latest construction by Tesla comes as part of the company's network expansion, which will soon mean Model S drivers can travel anywhere in the UK, powered only from these "Supercharger" stations.

The Edinburgh Airport Supercharger can be found in the car park off Almond Road, close to the terminal, with access provided to Model S drivers 24 hours a day. Whilst charging, Tesla drivers can enjoy one hour free parking.

Georg Ell, Tesla UK country director, said of the new network addition: "We're really pleased to open our first Scottish Supercharger. The location makes travel in and around Edinburgh easy and also enables a route from Edinburgh to both Glasgow and Stirling and beyond.

"It's an exciting time for Tesla in Scotland. There are plans for an Edinburgh store and service centre next year, so watch this space for more activity."

Elon Musk, also the founder of online payment service PayPal, also gave his view on artificial intelligence lately. He described the development of advanced AI as akin to "summoning a demon" and called it "our biggest existential threat".

Tesla Model S drivers probably won't see a Siri/Cortana equivalent driving them up to Edinburgh any time soon then.