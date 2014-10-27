Watch Rory McIlroy battle it out with a robot hitting machine

It has been a great few months for Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy as he has enjoyed a series of tournament victories that have propelled him to number one spot in the world rankings.

His impressive run has included winning the 2014 Open Championship in June, the PGA Championship in August and culminating in Europe's victory at the 2014 Ryder Cup in September, where he played a key role.

He has beaten just about every other player he has come up against, but I know exactly what you're thinking: How would he fare against a robot?

I too have asked myself this question many times, so when I came across this video showing McIlroy battling it out against a "Golf Laboratory Computer Controlled Hitting Machine," I couldn't just keep it to myself could I?

I should point out this isn't a new video. It was posted by the European Tour a while ago so some of you may have seen it before, but it only recently came to my attention and, given the recent success he's enjoyed, it just seemed appropriate.