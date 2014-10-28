Alienware introduces monstrous amp that doubles laptops’ gaming power

Hardware company Alienware has showcased a new addition to its lineup that will no doubt make thousands of laptop gamers sigh with anticipation: the Alienware Graphics Amplifier.

Released alongside the company's new gaming laptop, the Alienware 13, the box, which costs around $299 (£235) will be there for users to jack into when their laptop's hardware just doesn't make the cut.

The amp, when paired to the Alienware 13, "tricks" the laptop by connecting it to a powerful GPU housed inside the amp's frame. The box can support high-end cards like NVIDEA's GeForce 600 series and AMD Radeon's HD 5000 series and can be plugged into the laptop via an external PCI/E connector. This gives the laptop the power of cards that it would not otherwise be able to fit within its small frame.

Read more: A quick look at Alienware's Steam Machine

Unfortunately for those without an Alienware laptop, the amp is only compatible with the company's hardware, and at the time of writing only the Alienware 13.

The new laptop boasts a range of fancy features for anyone in the market to upgrade, though. It comes with a maximum 2560 x 1440 resolution and Windows 8, Windows 8.1 or Windows 7. The Alienware 13 is the company's thinnest laptop by around an inch and the company adds that when combined with the amplifier gamers can expect to double their in-game frame rates.

Both the laptop and the amp will be available for purchase tomorrow, with shipping expected in the middle of November.