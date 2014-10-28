Daily Deals: Asus dual-band AC750 router and USB adapter for £21.99

The ASUS RT-AC52U dual-band wireless AC750 router could be your next Internet hub.

The simultaneous dual-band connectivity means you can surf at 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz frequency and at up to 433 Mbps in the 5 GHz band.

The RT-AC52U has 128MB of memory built in for fast and stable multitasking under heavy loads, and thanks to its multipurpose USB port, you can plug in a USB hard disk drive and you've got an instant file server, which extends into the cloud with ASUS AiCloud.

The router also accommodates 3G/4G mobile broadband dongles for two broadband connections on one router.

Also, with apparently 150% of the coverage supplied by competitors, Wi-Fi dead zones should be much less of a problem.

For more information, go to dabs.com, which is currently offering the router for £21.99.