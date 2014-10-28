HTC really, really wants businesses to buy the Nexus 9 tablet

Word on the tablet vine is that HTC is planning to push the Nexus 9 not only as a piece of consumer kit, but a handy tool for the lucrative business market.

The Taiwanese company has enlisted the help of Tech Data to spread the word among businesses. A big name in the UK technology distribution scene, Tech Data won the Nexus 9 contract amidst "strong competition from other mobile distributors."

Read more: A closer look at Google's new Nexus 6 and Nexus 9

"With its established reputation and reach in the B2B sector, a growing presence in the consumer market and a focused and dedicated approach to tablet business development, Tech Data is the ideal distribution partner for the Nexus 9, designed by HTC,"said HTC's European sales director, Hervé Fontaine.

Nexus talks business

So how is Tech Data going to market to the UK's discerning businesses? Apparently through the "enhanced apps performance and features" made available on the Nexus 9 tablet that should strike a chord with both consumers and the enterprise.

Read more: Amazon UK pushes Google Nexus 9 release date back to 15 December

Google's new tablet - which is made by HTC - packs an 8.9in display and the newest Android OS, Lollipop. Power comes from a 64-bit 2.3 GHz dual-core Nvidia Tegra K1 processor and a 6,700 mAh battery. It ships with 16 GB or 32 GB of storage, depending on which version you get.

Shipments of the Wi-Fi version will roll out in early November, while the LTE version will grace shelves later on this year.