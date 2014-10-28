LG G3 confirmed to get a lick of the (Android 5.0) Lollipop

Fans of the LG G3 are in for a sweet treat. The popular smartphone will receive a delicious Android 5.0 Lollipop update in the fourth quarter of this year.

LG's German Facebook page spilled the beans, writing "Hello everyone, we want to inform you that the upgrade to Android 5.0 2014 will be published for the LG G3 in the fourth quarter. The upgrade package for the LG G2 will follow. [trans.]"

It's good news for the Android handset that has been widely lauded as one of the best smartphones of 2014 for its eye-poppingly stunning screen and speedy processor.

The Korean company hasn't yet said whether other phones in its range will get a lick of the Lollipop, but its rivals HTC, Motorola and Sony were quick to announce which mobile devices would be upgrading from last year's KitKat OS.

The HTC One and HTC One M8 have been confirmed for the operating system makeover, while Motorola has also said that its Moto G and Moto X smartphones (both the 2013 and 2014 editions) will run Lollipop alongside the Moto E.

Sony has gone even further, proclaiming that its entire Xperia Z line-up will be touting Android 5.0 Lollipop next year. The full list reads as (deep breath): the Xperia Z, Xperia ZL, Xperia ZR, Xperia Tablet Z, Xperia Z1, Xperia Z1S, Xperia Z Ultra, Xperia Z1 Compact, Xperia Z2, Xperia Z2 Tablet, Xperia Z3, Xperia Z3v, Xperia Z3 Compact and Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact.

The only large manufacturer yet to confirm which devices will boast the boost is Samsung, though it has teased that Android 5.0 will soon be found on the Galaxy Note 4.