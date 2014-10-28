NHS choices site clocks up a billion visitors

The UK's largest online health resource, NHS Choices, has just celebrated something of a milestone: one billion visits since its 2007 unveiling.

It's maybe not hard to see how it got there when you realise it racked up 389m in the first nine months of this year alone, with the number of weekly visits climbing 30 per cent in the week of 6 to 12 October compared to the same week 12 months ago.

The site, which sets out to provide comprehensive health information to help UK citizens make better choices about their lifestyles as well as how to access local NHS services, says the numbers are only going up, too: its 2014 daily average seems to be coming in at 1.39m compared to 989,000 last year and only just over 500,000 in 2012.

Needs of the public

The site, which is managed by the NHS' Health and Social Care Information Centre, also counts as a success the number of downloads of its related health apps.

Its BMI (Body Mass Index) one, for instance, has been downloaded 400,000 times and its online healthy weight calculator accessed 9.5m times this year alone, while there hase been similar strong public interest in its video and podcast resources.

Welcoming the strong figures, NHS Choices' Director of Delivery, Cleveland Henry, noted, "Since 2007, members of the public have used our website to help them find services and trusted health information.

"We remain more committed than ever to delivering the needs of the public through digital healthcare information and aspire for the website to become a world=leading, multi-channel service and front door for digital health."