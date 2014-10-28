Why cloud is a booming business asset

Investment in cloud computing is trending way up, emerging as a key technological tool for businesses around the globe. More and more businesses are discovering the unique benefits of cloud - and you can too. This infographic shows some of the key trends in cloud, and why this is one bandwagon you need to be jumping on if you want your business to stay ahead.

Spending on cloud is projected to leap up to over $2351.1 billion by 2017, triple the $78.2 billion in 2011. It's further projected that by 206, every mobile device will be connected to at least five cloud data storage or sharing apps.

What's more, cloud is enabling other technological revolutions. For instance, by 2020, the Internet of things is projected to be worth over $8.9 trillion.

For these and other findings, check out the full infographic below.