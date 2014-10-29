Android Fit app release to stir laconic mobile lovers

You haven't exercised in a while. It's OK, we know. We can see you getting winded when playing Wii. Who can blame you? I mean, nowadays, there is such incredible technology, that it is hard to be impressed by real life. It is easier to sit on the couch with your precious Nexus 7 watching Law and Order than going for a walk. Hey, maybe you are a Brony and you watch My Little Pony; whatever, it is your life. No judgement. Well, a little judgement – you are fat and need to get in shape. Your parents are worried about you.

Don't worry, Google is going to motivate you. No, the company is not going to dangle an Inbox invite on a string in front of you and have you chase it around the yard, although that would probably work. Today, the company releases an app called "Fit" that is aimed at getting you off the couch and moving. Sure, it is ironic that technology is being used to motivate sedentary Android fans, since technology has contributed to their lazy ways. But hey, whatever works, right?

"When it comes to improving our fitness, every little effort counts. That's why we've created Google Fit – a fitness app that helps you to start tracking your activity effortlessly and become more active, aware and motivated. Google Fit uses sensors already built in to your Android phone to automatically detect walking, biking and running. And you can set and monitor your fitness goals based on your activity levels. It’s a great tool to discover how active you are and check in on your progress as you work on your fitness goals. In fact, you can check in just about anywhere, including your phone, the web, tablet and Android Wear devices", says Sabrina Ellis, Director, Product Management, Android .

Ellis further explains, "you can also connect your favorite fitness devices and apps like Strava, Withings, Runtastic, Runkeeper and Noom Coach to Google Fit and we'll surface all of the relevant data in one spot, giving you a clear and complete view of your fitness. No need to check one app to see your weight and another to review a run – with Google Fit, that data will all be surfaced in one, simple place".

Google deserves major props for focusing on activity and exercise. If you think about it, the company is looking out for the well-being of its users, and that is damn cool.

Sadly, I have something to confess – I am out of shape. It's true, I know it is hard to believe. Coincidentally, I am also an Android fan, who has an Android Wear watch. Starting tomorrow, I will be starting a diet and leveraging Google Fit to help me track my fitness goals in an effort to lose weight and be healthy. Will it work? Who knows, but at least Google has empowered me with a new tool.

Photo Credit: kurhan / Shutterstock