Daily Deals: Asus MemoPad ME173X Tablet PC

In the tablet market, there are some great cost-effective alternatives to the classic iPads or Surface Pros, and the Asus MemoPad ME173X is one such device.

Inside this Android tablet lurks a 1.2Ghz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB storage, and it all runs on Android JellyBean 4.2.

The 7in LED Backlight IPS panel is great for compact working and the 170 degree viewing angle is handy for entertainment.

Though not brilliant quality compared to other models' offerings, the front 1.2MP and rear 5MP cameras should keep you snapping away.

A one year manufacturer warranty doesn't go amiss either.

Ebuyer's £79.98 deal is an attractive one indeed.

UPDATE: The Asus MemoPad is now available for for £120 on Amazon.