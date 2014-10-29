Motorola Moto 360 goes on limited release for £199.99 and hasn’t sold out

Motorola’s Moto 360 smartwatch has failed to capture the imagination of eager shoppers after its limited run that went on sale yesterday lunchtime failed to sell out.

The company released a limited number for sale and over a day later customers can still buy a maximum of two black Moto 360s whereas the grey incarnation is already on backorder.

Motorola made the announcement first to those that had registered an interest in the device with the link opening at 12:00 and offering both colours at £199.99.

The smartwatch runs on Google’s Android Wear OS and features a round face that makes it appear similar to a regular wristwatch and on the face is a 1.5in circular display complete with a 320 x 290 pixel resolution that delivers 205ppi.

Inside the watchface is a 320mAh battery that Motorola claims can keep going all day, 4GB of onboard storage, and 512MB of RAM with a wireless charging dock included to plug in the Moto 360 when you are asleep.

The Moto 360 is also water resistant, has Bluetooth connectivity, will eventually have a choice of a metal or leather strap, supports voice recognition, and contains a heart rate monitor and pedometer.

Any smartphone that runs Google Android 4.3 or higher can support the Moto 360 and Motorola has also dropped the price of its Moto X smartphone by £60 to £359.99 to try to entice customers to buy the two devices to use together.