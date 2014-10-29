Oppo R5 is unveiled as the world's thinnest smartphone

Chinese electronics firm Oppo has pulled ahead in the race for the world's thinnest smartphone by launching the Oppo R5 handset with a thickness of just 4.85mm.

Thin handsets are all the rage at the moment as several manufacturers have recently unveiled trimmed down devices in an attempt to become the thinnest in the market, with Fujitsu and Huawei two such examples.

For now at least, it looks like the crown finally belongs to Oppo, but it must be noted that this victory has come at a price. For example, the R5 is limited to just 16GB of storage, has no microSD slot and doesn't even have room for an audio connector.

It does try to make up for that by being one of the first devices to contain the new octa-core Snapdragon 615 chip and also features a 5.2-inch AMOLED display with a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, a 2000mAH battery and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

Other key specs include 2GB of RAM, 4G LTE connectivity, a 5-megapixel front camera and the Android 4.4 KitKat operating system.

It you think thin is in, you'll be able to purchase the phone from December in silver, gold and grey variants, for a price of around $499 (£310).