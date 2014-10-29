Oppo N3 release date, UK price and specs: The best smartphone camera ever?

If announcing the world's thinnest smartphone wasn't enough, Oppo has finally lifted the lid on the Oppo N3. Boasting a 16-megapixel rotatable camera, the N3 looks set to replace the HTC Desire Eye as the ultimate (whisper it) selfie smartphone.

The N3's totally motorised camera is its ultimate USP. It's able to rotate up to 206 degrees and move automatically when shooting selfies or panoramas, plus it features modes like ultra-macro, slow shutter and the ability to shoot in RAW format.

The Oppo N3 will hit shelves at some point at the end of 2014. If you want to leave fingerprints along its 5.5in screen, you'll be able to get your hands on one through the online store oppostyle. No official release date is yet known, but we'll be sure to update this article when we do.

Oppo N3 UK price

According to the folks in the know at OppoMart, you'll be able to buy an N3 for $649 straight up with no contract. In British pounds, that translates to roughly £400.

Specs

We've already outlined the N3's 16-meapixel camera that's headlining the phone's specs show. However, for those who really like their numbers, the camera also has an n f/2.2 aperture and dual-LED flash, plus it supports 4K video recording at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps, and 720p slo-mo at 120fps.

The snapper also supports face recognition and an auto panorama mode. Budding James Camerons will also be pleased to know that you can edit photos on device, as well as stitch together videos.

A nifty new feature is the O-Click Bluetooth remote control that comes with the N3. It allows users to control the camera's rotation (though this can also be done using onscreen gestures) as well as take photos and play music – meaning no more craning your arm to get the perfect pose.

Under the hood, if you're familiar with the HTC One M8's specs then you'll understand the Oppo N3. It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chip, clocked at 2.3GHz, along with Adreno 330 graphics and 2GB of RAM. The handset itself is also made of metal, though the N3 has alarger 5.5in HD screen packing a 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 403ppi pixel density.

32GB of storage is built in, though a microSD slot gives users the freedom to add an extra 128GB. There's also a 3,000mAh lithium-polymer battery powering the show.

Colour selection is limited, white only in fact. The phone measures 161.2x77x8.7mm and weighs 192g with a fingerprint sensor available on the rear of the phone.

The Oppo N3 also runs ColorOS as its operating system, which is a modified version of Android KitKat.