Ruckus Wireless launches enterprise Wi-Fi option for SMBs

Ruckus Wireless has unveiled a new enterprise Wi-Fi service targeted at small and medium sized businesses [SMB] that are currently left with the quandary of choosing between an expensive enterprise LAN connection or consumer-level option.

Xclaim by Ruckus Wireless provides a cloud ready, controller-free enterprise Wi-Fi option that is geared towards smaller organisations and is easy to set up even for firms that have little or no IT expertise.

“This segment is experiencing the same Mobile Internet revolution as everyone else, but hasn’t had reliable, powerful Wi-Fi solutions available that are also simple to operate and manage, and affordable. Xclaim means these businesses no longer need to endure poor, consumer grade Wi-Fi or deal with deployment costs beyond their reach and systems they can’t easily comprehend and manage,” said Rob Mustarde, VP and general manager of the Xclaim product line at Ruckus Wireless.

It includes the Harmony for Xclaim mobile app that is available on iOS and Android and aims to streamline installation, configuration and the ongoing administration of the network.

Harmony takes a small business through a simple step-by-step process to find access points and configure wireless LAN settings easily and securely. The app then acts as a dashboard for the service and allows the company itself to perform any maintenance that needs to be carried out.

To provide the service, Xclaim has provided a range of different 802.11n and 802.11ac Wi-Fi reouters that can be used both indoors and outdoors. The service is available right now in North America as well as selected countries across Europe and Asia with pricing to be announced in due course.

Image Credit: Flickr (Kristin Marshall)