Take Skype to the next level with group video messaging via Skype Qik

Surely I don't need to tell you what Skype is? What's important about Skype these days is not so much what it does, as much as the fact that it was among the first to do that thing. Before Skype free international VoIP calling was not an option for the masses. Well, Skype has decided, after many years of huge success, to add a new string to its bow, and that new product is Skype Qik (pronounce it 'quick').

If you are the kind of person who needs to send videos to a group of people, then this is an easy way to do it. Skype has put the emphasis on consumer fun, but actually you could use this app as easily for work if there's stuff you need to share with colleagues that is better shared by video than by text.

It is easy to create groups to share video with from your handset address book, and you can prerecord up to 12 short videos for using in chats – sort of personalised smilies. Skype Qik automatically erases messages after two weeks – and you can erase them manually more quickly than that if you need to – but recipients can keep local copies.

Click here to download Skype Qik for Android, or here for iOS, or here for Windows Phone.

Product: Skype Qik

OS: Android, iOS, Windows Phone

Price: Free