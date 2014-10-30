Building Trust in the Cloud - Video

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

Microsoft's Principal Cybersecurity Strategist, Jeff Jones will discuss building trust in the cloud and cover the following topics:

What are the new and ongoing threats facing enterprises today?

What are the top enterprise concerns related to trust and how is Microsoft addressing them?

How Microsoft is enabling customers to focus more on their core business through new and ongoing investments in cybersecurity, data privacy, compliance and transparency

How Microsoft works to protect customer’s most sensitive data in the cloud

There is no question the cloud is shifting the way businesses think about IT. It can reduce operational costs, unlock the potential of data and free up resources to focus on innovation in a mobile-first, cloud-first world. However, new and ongoing threats create concerns about cybersecurity, data privacy, compliance and transparency. This presentation will discuss Microsoft’s approach to providing secure and private cloud services in a world where trust is continually challenged.

Jeff Jones,Principal Cybersecurity Strategist, Microsoft

Jeff Jones a 27-year security industry professional that has spent the last decade at Microsoft working with enterprise CSOs and Microsoft's internal teams to drive practical and measurable security improvements into Microsoft products and services. Additionally, Jeff analyzes vulnerability trends and is a key contributor to Microsoft Security Intelligence Reports.Prior to Microsoft, Jeff was the vice president of product management for security products at Network Associates where his responsibilities included PGP encryption, Gauntlet firewalls, Cybercop intrusion detection, and McAfee corporate antivirus products. These latest positions cap a career in security, managing risk, building custom firewalls and being involved in DARPA security research projects while part of Trusted Information Systems.Recognized in 2011 as one of the 25 Most Powerful Voices in Security, Jeff is a frequent global speaker and writer on security topics ranging from the very technical to more high level, CXO-focused topics such as Security TCO and metrics.Jeff earned a Masters in Computer Engineering at the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science in Computer and Electrical Engineering at Purdue University.