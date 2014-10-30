Never get stuck in traffic again with the flying car from Aeromobil

Everyone remembers Chitty Chiity Bang Bang right? The film from the 60's about a flying car? Well, fasten your seat belts, because it's been brought to life. Except this version looks less like an old automobile and more like a rocket ship.

The new Aeromobil 3.0 was unveiled by the Slovakian company at the Pioneers Festival 2014 in Vienna earlier this week and it certainly looks the part. To say it's eye-catching would be an understatement.

Read more: Audi breaks world speed record for a self-driving car

The car/plane is predominantly built from advanced composite material, consisting of a steel framework and carbon coating and gives the driver the best of both worlds by being totally functional as either mode of transport.

As a car, according to its website, "it fits into any standard parking space, uses regular petrol and can be used in road traffic just like any other car." It boasts a top speed of 100mph, a range of 540 miles and a fuel consumption of 8 litres per 100km.

And then it transforms into an aeroplane. Collapsible wings are extended from beneath the cabin, angled in such a way so as to significantly reduce the take-off distance requirements and "sturdy suspension" allows take-off and landing on "relatively rough terrain."

The plane mode has a top speed of 124mph, a range of 430 miles and is of course equipped with avionics equipment, autopilot and an advanced parachute deployment system.

Aeromobil's CTO Stefan Klein said, "We want to make personal transportation exciting, more efficient and sustainable. With ever more cars on the roads and ever more crowded airports, travelling is no longer what it used to be."

It's still in prototype mode at the moment so don't get too excited just yet, but it looks like getting stuck in traffic may soon be a thing of the past.

For more specs and pictures visit the aeromobil website.