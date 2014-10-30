Lenovo reveals the 13in Yoga Tablet 2 with Windows

Lenovo makes some great computers; its laptop build-quality is legendary. While its tablet offerings have been average, the newest line of tablets is sure to change that. You see, the Yoga Tablet 2 line, has quite the impressive specs, which consumers should notice.

Earlier this month, the Yoga Tablet 2 Pro was the star of the show, when Lenovo unveiled the new line. The "Pro" tablet stood out, as it has a 13in screen, coupled with an impressive audio package, including a subwoofer. Unfortunately, the 13in tablet only came with Android, leaving Windows fans in despair. Fear not though, Lenovo has decided to right that wrong, and announces the 13in Yoga Tablet 2 with Windows.

"The YOGA Tablet 2 with Windows 13-inch joins the 8-inch and 10-inch Windows models announced during the YOGA global launch event on October 9. True to the spirit of the YOGA brand, the YOGA Tablet 2 with Windows (13 inch) offers technology that adapts to users with four distinct usage modes – Hold, Stand, Tilt, and the newest mode, Hang", says Lenovo.

The manufacturer further explains, "the YOGA Tablet 2 with Windows offers the same intuitive computing experience as its YOGA tablet counterparts, including an Intel Atom quad core processor and an ultra slim Bluetooth AccuType keyboard cover for laptop-quality typing. Its dynamic sound experience features cinematic Dolby Audio surround sound with a 5W subwoofer and two 1.5W speakers from JBL, while a Wolfson Master Hi-Fi codec chip optimises audio processing for studio-quality noise reduction. The newest YOGA tablet also offers a Quad HD IPS high resolution display in a larger 13-inch screen size and up to 15 hours of battery life for enjoying TV and movies along with the flexibility to create content anywhere".

Lenovo touts the following features:

Processor – Intel Atom Processor Z3745 (2M cache, 4 cores, up to 1.86 GHz)

Operating System – Windows 8.1

Display/Resolution – 13.3in Quad HD (2560x1440) IPS display

Color – Ebony Black

Memory – 4GB LP DDR3

Storage – 64GB, Supporting microSD card up to 64GB

Audio – 2x large-chamber speakers + JBL subwoofer, Dolby Audio, Wolfson Master Hi-Fi

Connectivity – 802.11a/b/g/n Dual-Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.0

Ports – Micro HDMI, Micro USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD card

Camera – 1.6MP HD fixed-focus (front)

Battery – Up to 15 hours battery life, 12,800mAh Li-Ion polymer

Of course, this is not a powerhouse by any means, but the specs are still respectable. Quite frankly, I would prefer 15 hours of battery life to a more powerful processor; after all, this machine is for portability, right?

Lenovo has priced the YOGA Tablet 2 13in to move, at a very reasonable $699 (£437). It will be available in the beginning of November (UK exact pricing TBC).