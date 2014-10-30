Nexus 6 pre-orders sell out immediately - but there's still hope

If you are a fan of Android, there is something you may live and breathe for - Nexus. True, fans may choose other devices for various reasons, but Nexus devices are the best way to get timely updates and a pure Android experience.

As many of us have learned the hard way, non-Nexus devices may get stranded without updates and get left behind. Regardless of who is to blame, whether it is the manufacturers or the carriers, it can be an unpleasant experience to say the least

The Nexus 6 is the newest Google handset, this time built by Motorola. Pre-ordering went live today, but something rather tragic happened - it sold out.

Yes, in merely a minute or so, the world raced to pre-order the smartphone and it is now out of stock from the Google Play Store. If you did not get to order one, you have my sympathies; it understandably sucks. However, all is not lost, you can still score one on launch day.

If you want a Nexus 6, you will have to be crafty. Using the online pre-order frenzy as an indicator, in-store interest will be high too. So, what does this mean? Well, much like the Apple fans, you may have to wait in a line, or try and place a pre-order at a store or at a carrier directly.

Quite frankly, depending on where you live, you may be able to waltz into a local store, such as Best Buy, on launch day (November 12th) without issue. However, I caution that this may not be the case.

Probably the biggest disappointment you face is not getting the colour or storage size that you desire. You see, the phone comes in both white and midnight blue, plus either 32GB or 64GB. You may have to settle for something you do not want.

With that said, regarding colour, don't forget that a case will cover it anyway. I would suggest focusing more on the storage size and making the colour a secondary decision (they both look sexy, do not worry).

If you did not get to pre-order, what is your game plan? Tell me in the comments.

Photo Credit: 4634093993 / Shutterstock