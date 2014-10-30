Seven LinkedIn profile tips for career success

LinkedIn has revolutionised the way professionals connect, making it possible to network globally without leaving your desk. Still, not everyone manages to maximise their LinkedIn profile's full potential.

With a new member joining every two seconds LinkedIn is one of the fastest premium growing social networking sites, expanding its career connections not only in the Western business world but in South Africa and India also.

This ever-expanding growth of the site shows it is now more important than ever to get to grips with the professional networking service.

In the past networking was largely done through professional associations and professions bodies, often at large corporate events. Today LinkedIn gives networking a whole new meaning, helping businessmen and women to further their career and expand on their connections like never before.

Here are the London School of Marketing's top seven tips for using LinkedIn for career and business progression:

1. Keep your profile up-to-date and fresh

Recruiters from all over the world can easily access your personal profile at any point of the day so make it a priority to make sure all your achievements and work experience is updated.

2. Stand out from the crowd with pictures and videos

Making your profile more interactive will encourage potential recruiters to stay longer on your profile, increasing your earning potential as well as your overall networking presence online.

3. Learn what's going on in your industry

LinkedIn also provides the option to 'follow' industries, which is a great way to learn about them by seeing what they are posting and the links they share.

4. Make connections early on

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 70% of all jobs are now found through networking so it is never to early to start.

Whilst studying, use connections that you have already established within your chosen field to set yourself up on LinkedIn.

5. Always vet groups before you join

There are literally hundreds of thousands of groups on LinkedIn, so make sure you have a good check to see if it is right for you.

If you find a group that looks right then always click the more info button to get a better breakdown of the group's activity, members and demographics.

6. Use keywords to attract recruiters

One of the best ways to stand out from the crowds is by using simple language. LinkedIn is not a site to showcase your literary prowess and often-flowery language will put recruiters off.

A good piece of advice would be to go to the job listing you are interested in and look at the language they have used, and then use those words in your profile.

7. Manage your privacy settings well

If you are using LinkedIn to look for a new job, you're probably not going to want your current employer to find out.

To make sure you keep your activity private go to the privacy & settings page and then click on the turn off/on activity broadcasts.

If you would like to read up on any more tips of networking in the marketing profession, the London School of Marketing has plenty of resources available.