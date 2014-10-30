Sony hopes to boost falling Xperia sales with new head of mobile division

Sony has announced senior vice president Hiroki Totoki as the new head of its mobile division, as the Japanese firm looks to return to profit for the next financial year.

Mr Totoki, who has previously held positions as head of Sony Bank and the firm's Internet service provider business So-net, will succeed the current head of Sony Mobile, Kinimasa Suzuki on 16 November.

Read more: Sony Xperia Z3 hands-on review: An iPhone-killer that chooses substance over style

A spokeswoman for the firm said Mr Totoki had been chosen by CEO Kazuo Hirai due to his proven track record in making businesses profitable.

"In light of the global mobile market that is rapidly becoming competitive and difficult, we need to make our business profitable," she said.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Sony recorded a net profit for the second quarter of the year, with the firm's financial and videogame sectors overcoming the losses incurred by its smartphone business.

Mr Totoki has been at Sony for a number of years and is widely seen as being instrumental in the company's recent structural reforms.

In September, Sony reduced its earnings forecast for the fiscal year as it plans to writedown the value of its mobile business by ¥180 billion (£1.03 billion). While the move has been praised by industry experts as a sign that Mr Totoki is taking greater control over the firm, it is expected to result in a major net loss for the company's third quarter report, due to be release on Friday.

Read more: Sony expected to cut smartphone sales forecasts again

Sony is also expected to lower its sales targets for its Xperia smartphone for the current year, after having already lowered the figure back in July.