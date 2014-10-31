6 apps you'll need to survive the halloween zombie apocalypse

At ITProPortal we're very lucky because we work near London Bridge, just south of the Thames. Now, apart from the lovely food available daily from Borough Market, there are plenty of sturdy, well stocked pubs for us thirsty city folk.

And any good sci-fi fan knows that the best place to survive a zombie apocalypse is in a pub.

I know what you're thinking. You'd preferably like a few more of your ragtag group of adventures to survive than the Shaun of the Dead gang. Poor old Ed, left there to become a Z in the basement. I'd hate that to happen to Aatif Sulleyman.

Anyway, to maximise your group's chances of survival, you'll need some killer apps downloaded and ready in your "Zombie Apocalypse" folder. Here are 6 essentials.

1. Battery saver

Let's start off with the basics. If you're tearing around the streets trying to avoid meatbags then you won't have much time to charge your phone. DU Battery Saver claims to offer 50 per cent more battery life to Android users, and the PRO version offers 70 per cent more! For iPhone there's Battery Doctor, which cleans up the device and streamlines power usage.

2. Motion detector

Zombies love the dark because they're ugly and self-conscious about being seen in the light. Therefore you'll need a motion detector to sense when they're close. Motion Detector Pro for Android and iOS is a camera surveillance app, that uses the built-in camera to detect movements in the surrounding area using a motion detection algorithm. If it detects movement it sends an email or a text message with a picture link to another cell phone, allowing you to remotely monitor an area using your Android phone.

Neat.

3. Flashlight

As much as I'd discourage you from sneaking around in the dark when Z-day hits, if you have to you'll need a good flashlight. Flashlight Pro for Android and Brightest Flashlight Pro for iOS are a good shout.

4. First aid

If you get bitten good by a Z, then this ain't gonna help you. It will be handy to treat cuts and bruises sustained while frantically scrambling to safety though. It's going to be tough, so you might as well use the Army First Aid app. Containing over 600 pages of content, this'll be mighty handy.

5. Twitter

As official news organisations go down, one by one, Twitter will be essential for keeping up to date with news from other survivors. This is also a great way of seeing who's alive and joining up different surviving groups. I'm pretty sure zombies can't use social media, luckily.

6. Tinder

Bit weird swiping people who are blatantly now dead, or undead, but you could find love in a hopeless place. Someone's gotta repopulate this gosh darn planet anyway.

Good luck human.