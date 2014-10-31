Can Twitter and IBM pairing improve enterprise decision making?

Twitter provides a unique window into public thinking and that can be useful for businesses, not only to see what people are saying about them but also to get an insight into market trends.

In order to help enterprises understand their customers and markets, IBM and Twitter have announced a partnership that will allow Twitter data to be used in IBM's cloud-based analytics platforms.

The two companies will deliver a set of enterprise applications to help improve business decisions across a range of different industries and professions. The first joint offering from big blue and the blue bird will integrate Twitter data with IBM ExperienceOne customer engagement solutions. This will allow sales, marketing, and customer service professionals to map sentiment and behavior, and help them to better engage with and support their customers.

There will also be collaboration to develop unique solutions for specific industries such as banking, consumer products, retail, and travel and transportation. The partnership will use the skills of tens of thousands of IBM Global Business Services consultants and application professionals including consultants from the industry's only integrated Strategy and Analytics practice, and IBM Interactive Experience, the world's largest digital agency.

"Twitter provides a powerful new lens through which to look at the world – as both a platform for hundreds of millions of consumers and business professionals, and as a synthesizer of trends," says Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and CEO. "This partnership, drawing on IBM's leading cloud-based analytics platform, will help clients enrich business decisions with an entirely new class of data. This is the latest example of how IBM is reimagining work."

IBM plans to offer Twitter data as part of other select cloud-based services. These include IBM Watson Analytics, a service that brings intuitive visualisation and predictive capabilities to business users. Businesses and developers will also be able to integrate Twitter data into cloud services they build using IBM Watson Developer Cloud and IBM Bluemix platform as a service.

"When it comes to enterprise transformation, IBM is an undisputed global leader in enabling companies to take advantage of emerging technologies and platforms," says Dick Costolo, Twitter CEO. "This important partnership with IBM will change the way business decisions are made -- from identifying emerging market opportunities to better engaging clients, partners and employees."

For more information on the partnership and what it will offer you can visit the IBM website, or the official Twitter blog.