Daily Deals: Brother HL-L8250CDN Colour Laser A4 Printer for £92.99

So you've come to buy a printer. This means you truly are a grown-up, a proper person, a fully functioning adult of the real world.*

This is not a personal purchase though. It's for the office. The entire fate of your colleagues rests in your choice of machine.

You need a printer that can cater for your workforce's needs in a reliable and timely fashion, so how about the Brother HL-L8250CDN Colour Laser A4.

This printer boasts a 28ppm print speed, high-yield replacement cartridges and up to 2,400 x 600dpi resolution, plus built-in networking.

You can even print from your smartphone – it's compatible with Apple iOS, Blackberry, Android and Windows Phone. Device agnostic, you might say.

This is all on offer for a £92.99 (after cashback) price tag with free delivery from Ebuyer.com. That's a colossal saving on the device's usual price of £192.99.

*I do not own a printer