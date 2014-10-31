Got a burning question for Mark Zuckerberg? Here's your chance to get it answered

Have you ever wondered who Mark Zuckerberg's celebrity crush is? Or how many hours a day he spends working? Well, next week you'll get the chance to have all your questions answered as the Zuck will be participating in a public Q&A session for the first time.

Q&A's are nothing new to Zuckerberg, as Facebook already holds an internal Q&A each Friday that gives employees the opportunity to ask their CEO anything they like.

In a recent post on his Facebook wall, he said, "people ask thoughtful questions about why our company is going in certain directions, what I think about things happening in the world and how we can continue improving our services for everyone.

"I learn a lot from the Q&A's and the questions people ask help us build better services."

And now it's time for Facebook's 1.35 billion users to get in on the act, with the opportunity to ask literally anything you can think of. Some of our personal favourites so far include "why you forced us to install Facebook Messenger?" and "what beer were you drinking when you created Facebook? This is a MUST know."

The hour-long session will take place next Thursday afternoon and Facebook users can either submit their own questions or vote on other questions they want Zuckerberg to answer by following this link.