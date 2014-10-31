Samsung Galaxy Gear S: Smartwatch specs, UK official release date, price

Samsung has finally lifted the lid on the Samsung Galaxy Gear S - the smartwatch to end all smartwatches, if looks are anything to go by.

Wearable technology has been widely criticised for not being, well, wearable. Samsung's Gear S could change that. It aims to mimic the look and feel of a traditional analogue watch, bopasting a curved 2in Super Amoled display with a cushioned wrist strap.

So what are its specs, how much will it cost, and when will we see it in the UK?

Gear S specs

The Gear S smartwatch's display will have a 360 x 480 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the show will be powered by a dual-core 1GHZ processor with 512MB of RA, and 4GB of on board storage.

The real clincher, however, is the Gear S's Wi-Fi capabilities. Most of Samsung's smartwatch rivals can only connect to other devices via Bluetooth, but the Korean manufacturer has managed to squeeze in 3G, Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth into the mix. It means you'll be able to send texts, make calls and complete a whole host of other functionalities without being paired to a handset.

For those concerned about longevity, the smartwatch claims to have a two day battery life, thanks to its 300mAh battery pack.

The Samsung Galaxy Gear S is also packed with sensors. Inside it boasts an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, ambient light detector, UV, barometer and heart rate monitor.

Official pre-orders for the smartwatch began back in September when Samsung revealed the Gear S at its Unpacked 2014 conference in IFA, Berlin.

However, Samsung has just revealed that the Galaxy Gear S will officially launch in the UK on Friday 7 November at all Samsung stores, with "other major retailers to follow."

UK Price

Thankfully, this we do know. You can pick up a Gear S for £340, which is significantly more expensive than its Motorola Moto 360 (£199) and LG G Watch (£150) cousins.

Do you like what you see? Or are you bored with the smartwatch movement all together? Let us know in our comment section below, or by answering our poll.