Our top 5 scariest pieces of tech

The scariest day of the year is upon us. A day where ghosts, zombies and all manner of monsters roam the streets in search of fresh treats to gorge on until dawn.

But it's not just monsters that will have you hiding under your bed this year, as there are also some pretty scary technologies in circulation at the moment. Although not necessarily scary in the traditional sense, these 5 pieces of tech are ones that we deem frightening, alarming or just downright creepy.

If you think we've missed any out, let us know your thoughts in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Google glass

Google's wearable headset has received a lot of criticism since its release, predominantly from the non-technologist public who are a bit scared about having people wandering around with this futuristic piece of kit.

Then there is also the issue that the glasses are basically a camera on your face and a lot of people are concerned that they could be being photographed or recorded without their knowledge. The whole 'big brother is watching you' concept is scary enough without having people walking amongst you capable of capturing your every move with just a wink of the eye.

Vein-embedded jewellery

Now this one really gives me the creeps. Naomi Kizhner, an Israeli graduate student, has designed a range of jewellery that interfaces intravenously with its wearer, meaning it actually sticks right into your veins and uses the movement of your blood to create charge.

Weird, right? Kizhner said that she developed the jewellery in order to "provoke a discussion," which she has certainly achieved. I mean, I know we're constantly becoming more connected to our technology, but this is too far.

AI CCTV

OK, this is a technology that is genuinely scary. Imagine a major city completely covered by a video surveillance system designed to monitor the every move of its citizens. Now imagine that the system is run by a fast-learning machine intelligence, that's designed to spot crimes before they even happen.

This is now a reality, thanks to Behavioral Recognition Systems, Inc, a Texas-based company that has developed a security system called AISight that learns to identify suspicious behaviour. There is no need for a human programmer, as the system continues to monitor its environment, build up a profile of normal behaviour and flag up anything that seems abnormal.

So basically, we could all soon be being monitored by a giant robotic brain. If that's not a scary thought, I don't know what is.

Drones

Drones are extremely clever pieces of kit and there are several situations where they could come in very handy, such as delivering products right to your doorstep, locating missing persons or surveillance monitoring.

But then there is the other, much more frightening side, which includes privacy issues, the danger they could potentially pose to other aircrafts and the fact that they can be easily weaponized and used as mobile killing-machines. That may be a bit dramatic, but in the current climate it wouldn't be surprising to hear of a drone being used in an act of terrorism and that is definitely a scary thought.

Driverless cars

I don't know about the rest of you, but the idea of a car driving itself around around my city is not a comforting thought. Aside from the scary notion that something could go wrong at any time, it's massively creepy to imagine looking at a moving and seeing either no driver at all, or the driver squeezing in a quick nap on the way to work whilst a robot navigates along busy roads.

Automated cars still aren't quite there yet, but a lot of work it being done in the area, especially by Google, and it surely won't be too long before these cars start to appear on our daily commutes.