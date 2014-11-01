Getting the basics of network security right

With every new breach, network security hits the news, yet many people and companies still don’t get the basics right.

UK-based wireless network specialist Exigent Networks has produced an infographic that looks at the importance of network security and offers tips and expert advice.

It covers the essentials of what network security does as well as looking at some of the most common attack vectors like eavesdropping, trojans and denial of service attacks. It also looks at the technology of network security and sets out some best practice guidelines for businesses.

It concludes with quotes from some of the industry's leading security experts on why network security is vital. You can see the full infographic below.

Image Credit: rosedesigns / Shutterstock