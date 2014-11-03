Apple rules as iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s named most popular smartphones

Data released by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has named the iPhone 5s as the most commonly used smartphone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the second quarter of 2014.

According to the report, the device enjoyed a market share of 3.5 per cent of the total handsets registered on UAE networks, an increase of 22 per cent, closely followed by the iPhone 5 with a market share of 2.6 per cent.

The Samsung S3 claimed third place, also with a 2.6 per cent market share, followed by the iPhone 4s and Samsung S4 LTE at 1.9 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.

As well as being the most common, the iPhone 5s also showed the highest increase in market share during the time period, replacing another Apple product, the iPhone 5, as the most popular smartphone and the Nokia 101/1010 as the most commonly used device.

There was more bad news for Nokia as, although still the largest manufacturer with 46 per cent of all handsets, its market share fell by four per cent in the second quarter.

Blackberry's market share also dropped to 6.8 per cent, whilst Samsung and Apple both enjoyed increases in Q2 to 22.5 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

The study also detailed the nation's most popular social networks and didn't throw up any real surprises. Facebook was still the most popular, commanding 86 per cent of the 35 billion visits to social networking sites, followed by Twitter with 11 per cent.

Finally, in terms of application websites, Apple's iTunes Store was far and away the most commonly visited, with Samsung Apps coming second and Android Applications beating Blackberry App into third place.