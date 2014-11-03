Daily deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 tablet for £199.99

Expansys has the Samsung Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4in 16GB WiFi Tablet + Keyboard for a low £199.99 with free delivery. This normally retails for £332.

By packing a super-sharp display, a powerful processor and a much-improved UI into a compact shell, the Galaxy Tab Pro 8.4 is one of Samsung's best tablets, made even better by this £132 discount.

