How augmented reality will change sports forever

One of the best things about recent technological advances in the world of sport is that modern sports fans are now able to get closer to the action than ever before.

Social media allows fans to communicate with their favourite players in a way that was never previously possible, the viewer experience is better than it has ever been with more cameras, better quality pictures and specialised sports networks and on-screen graphics provide fans with a huge amount of information and insight that greatly adds to the whole fan experience.

But one area that hasn't been explored quite as much is augmented reality. AR is being used more and more in video games but surely the sporting arena would provide the ultimate setting.

Imagine being able to transport yourself to the Wembley centre circle, stand under the posts at Twickenham Stadium or watch a rally close-up on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

AR can bring a whole new dimension to the spectator experience and this was the topic of a recent TEDTalks video podcast by former NFL punter Chris Kluwe.

If you're interested in the crossover between sport and technology and have got a spare 9 minutes, it's definitely a video worth watching.