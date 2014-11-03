Microsoft Lumia RM-1090 specs leaked – and it’s a budget smartphone

We've recently had confirmation that Microsoft has officially dropped the Nokia brand name from the Lumia line, with future handsets to be called Microsoft Lumia phones.

What we weren't sure about was exactly when the first Microsoft Lumia handset would emerge, and what it would be – but a leak has given us a look at the (alleged) first Lumia phone to ditch the Nokia moniker.

This one comes from high-profile leaker Nowhereelse.fr (via BGR), with the tech site spotting a device by the name of the Microsoft Lumia RM-1090 listed by TENAA (the telecoms certification body in China).

The RM-1090 is nothing too exciting though, unfortunately, as it's a lower-end device with a 5in display boasting a resolution of 960 x 540. Other specs listed include a 1905mAh battery, and a 9.3mm chassis. It's also apparently set to offer dual-SIM capability.

There are a couple of pics over at Nowhereelse.fr (you can see one of them above), and the phone looks pretty much like its specs – unremarkable.

It certainly seems an odd choice for the device which will represent the debut of the Microsoft Lumia brand, and has left many folks scratching their heads and wondering why Redmond didn't choose to kick things off with a new flagship model.

