Nexus 9 32GB sold out as shoppers ransack Google Play Store

Google Nexus 9 tablets have begun arriving on the doorsteps of UK buyers after the firm starting shipping the new slate earlier today and saw stock of the 32GB version evaporate almost straight away.

The new tablet, which was unveiled in the middle of last month and is one of the first to feature Android 5.0 Lollipop, is being sent out from today, according to The Inquirer, and follows through on the company’s 3 November release date promise.

Unfortunately for any prospective customers the black and white 32GB versions are out of stock and the sand-coloured version is simply listed as “coming soon” by the Google Play Store.

There’s better news in that the smaller 16GB slate is available in both black and white with a dispatch time of one-to-two business days and the 4G LTE 32GB black slate is also tagged with the “coming soon” moniker and the price has been confirmed at £459.

Buying from the Google Play Store is the still fastest way to get hold of the Nexus 9 as Amazon UK already pushed the release date back to mid-December with the initial allocation completely sold out.

Google unveiled the Nexus 9 slates alongside the Nexus 6 phablet and the Nexus Player last month with the two former devices the first ones in their sectors to benefit from the Android 5.0 Lollipop OS.

The Nexus 9 has an 8.9in IPS display complete with a 2,048 x 1,536 resolution, a 64-bit Nvidia Tegra K1 processor that is supplemented by 2GB of RAM and a 6,700mAh battery on board.

The HTC-built tablet also has an 8-megapixel camera on the back as well as a 1.6-megapixel one on the front and includes Samsung’s Knox security suite that is designed to appeal to enterprise customers.