Rugby team Keighley Cougars’ website is defaced by ISIS hackers

A rugby league team, the Keighley Cougars, has seen its website hacked and defaced with a message from purported supporters of ISIS.

The team from Yorkshire, which will play in the Kingstone Press League 1 from next year, saw its website daubed with the message "I love you Isis" and various anti-American slogans, apparently after a hacking by Team System Dz, the Telegraph reports.

One semi-intelligible snippet read: "America mask on and on Israel and the countries of the alliance with them". The hackers also claimed that the ''State of Islam'' is expanding, and that the "government especially" should take note of this fact.

The incident happened yesterday, and the rugby team took to its PR feed on Twitter to say: "Apologies, the website has been hacked. The developers are working on it. Will let you know when it's back up and running."

And the police are apparently now involved, as just moments ago, the team retweeted a message which stated: "Police are investigating after Keighley @Cougarmania website hacked with pro-ISIS message".