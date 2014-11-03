Samsung to supply West Yorkshire Police with thousands of Galaxy Note 3 phones

Samsung has announced that it will be supplying its Galaxy Note 3 phablets to West Yorkshire Police, in order to make life easier for officers out in the field.

Samsung is to supply no less than 4,000 handsets to front line officers, which will replace the traditional notebook, and mean that police are jotting things down with a stylus rather than a biro.

The idea is that specially crafted secure apps will also be used to remotely record crime details without the need to return to the police station, meaning officers can stay out in the field for longer, and the move will also reduce red tape all round.

Andy Battle, Assistant Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, commented: "This initiative will exploit technology to maximise the capability and effectiveness of policing at the front-line. It will potentially lead to 7,000 front line officers and staff using the devices."

"As a result of this project, there will be an increase in the amount of time they are able to spend on the streets, dealing with crime and public safety. The device includes an e-notebook which will enable us to record information and make intelligence submissions via secure mobile police apps."

He noted: "Officers will be able to enter electronic witness statements and complete missing person forms without having to put pen to paper back at base. Similarly, the device will allow users to view and update incidents whilst on the beat, increasing our visibility, responsiveness and presence on the streets."

The investment for the Note 3 devices is to be provided by a "transformation fund" as part of the 2014/2015 West Yorkshire Police budget, and if the scheme is successful, we might see more phablets in use by the police in the future.

