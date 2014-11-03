Sony reveals extent of financial losses, but PlayStation 4 is a bright spot

Sony has revealed its figures for fiscal Q2 (the quarter running up to the end of September), with a large but not unexpected loss suffered.

The firm made a total revenue of $17.45 billion (£10.9 billion), with a net loss of $1.25 billion (£780 million), and an operating loss of $785 million (£490 million).

That picture wasn't quite as bad as analysts had expected, but obviously it's still not a great overall showing.

Revenue was up 7.2 per cent compared to the same quarter last year, which Sony put down to the success of its PlayStation 4 console, along with a strong performance from image sensors in its Devices arm.

Indeed, Game and Network Services sales were up 83 per cent year-on-year, hitting $2.8 billion (£1.75 billion), with a boost from PS4 hardware sales and also network services revenue from PS4 owners.

Related: Sony hopes to boost falling Xperia sales with new head of mobile division

Smartphone sales suffered, though, something Sony had previously indicated, particularly in China where lower-end devices have failed to crack the market – as the company recently said, it is now going to focus on premium handsets.