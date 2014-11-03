Video: Managing Innovation and Disruptive Technologies in Retail - Robert Teagle, EMEA IT Director, Starbucks

This video was originally published on Technology.Info .

Innovation is something all organizations must undertake in order to remain competitive, and as such it could mean that innovation is viewed differently across companies and industries. In this session you’ll hear about how Starbucks Technology manages innovation; what steps and activities are followed, what processes and techniques can be used, success measures and how plans are developed. We’ll also look at how the business units are engaged in the process to ensure there is a partnership in managing and delivering innovation.

Robert Teagle

EMEA IT Director

Starbucks Coffee EMEA BV

Viewer Takeaways

How retailers should think about innovation

How to develop the right technology mindset for managing and delivering innovation

What techniques can be employed in managing and delivering innovation

How to build a business partnership in delivering innovation